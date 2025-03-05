Rajasthan Gears Up for Star-Studded IIFA Awards in Jaipur
The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards Organising Committee met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to invite him to the event in Jaipur on March 8 and 9. The globally acclaimed awards, held in India for the second time, will take place in Jaipur after a previous edition in Mumbai.
Key committee members, including Shabbas Joseph, Viraf Sarkari, and Andre Timmins, met with Sharma at his residence, outlining details and plans for the upcoming event, according to an official statement.
High-ranking officials such as Additional Chief Secretary Shikhar Agarwal and Tourism Administrative Secretary Ravi Jain were also in attendance, underscoring the significance of hosting the globally renowned IIFA Awards in Jaipur, which will mark its second staging in India after Mumbai.
