Rajasthan Gears Up for Star-Studded IIFA Awards in Jaipur

Members of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards Organising Committee visited Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to personally extend an invitation to the prestigious ceremony in Jaipur, scheduled for March 8 and 9.

Key committee members, including Shabbas Joseph, Viraf Sarkari, and Andre Timmins, met with Sharma at his residence, outlining details and plans for the upcoming event, according to an official statement.

High-ranking officials such as Additional Chief Secretary Shikhar Agarwal and Tourism Administrative Secretary Ravi Jain were also in attendance, underscoring the significance of hosting the globally renowned IIFA Awards in Jaipur, which will mark its second staging in India after Mumbai.