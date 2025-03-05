Left Menu

Rajasthan Gears Up for Star-Studded IIFA Awards in Jaipur

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards Organising Committee met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to invite him to the event in Jaipur on March 8 and 9. The globally acclaimed awards, held in India for the second time, will take place in Jaipur after a previous edition in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 00:35 IST
Rajasthan Gears Up for Star-Studded IIFA Awards in Jaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards Organising Committee visited Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to personally extend an invitation to the prestigious ceremony in Jaipur, scheduled for March 8 and 9.

Key committee members, including Shabbas Joseph, Viraf Sarkari, and Andre Timmins, met with Sharma at his residence, outlining details and plans for the upcoming event, according to an official statement.

High-ranking officials such as Additional Chief Secretary Shikhar Agarwal and Tourism Administrative Secretary Ravi Jain were also in attendance, underscoring the significance of hosting the globally renowned IIFA Awards in Jaipur, which will mark its second staging in India after Mumbai.

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025