Levi's® Embraces Cultural Fusion with Diljit Dosanjh as New Ambassador

In a strategic move blending culture and style, Levi's® has revealed that global icon Diljit Dosanjh joins the brand as its newest ambassador. Known for disrupting music and cinema norms, Dosanjh becomes the first Punjabi artist to partner with Levi's® in its mission to elevate creative talent.

Fresh off record-breaking performances, this collaboration celebrates the union of two icons—Dosanjh and Levi's®—both committed to redefining culture. The pairing emphasizes the timeless appeal of Levi's® and Dosanjh's genre-spanning influence, all underpinned by the universal symbol of blue jeans.

Expressing his admiration for the fusion of heritage and modern fashion, Dosanjh describes denim as more than clothing—it's an assertion. Levi's® sees in Diljit Dosanjh the embodiment of its progressive spirit, aiming to empower cultural expression through a unique partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)