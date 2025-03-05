EverestBKCC Season 6: Unveiling Culinary Excellence in India

The Everest Better Kitchen Culinary Challenge (EverestBKCC) Season 6 has successfully wrapped up in Jaipur, featuring regional rounds in 17 cities nationwide. It saw participation from over 10,000 students representing 250+ hotel management institutes.

Sabeer Mandal from Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, Manipal, clinched the top prize, earning a scholarship and a coveted 12-month paid internship in the USA through the WCE Chef Exchange Program under a USJ1 visa. Following him, Ketki Kulkarni from AISSMS, Pune, and Ayushman Kudu from IHM, Mumbai, secured second and third places, respectively.

The competition, hosted at the School of Hotel Management, Manipal University, Jaipur, aimed to inspire and empower young chefs, promoting regional Indian cuisines and healthier food choices. New competitions like the Better Kitchen F&B Young Masters Challenge and Enzo Housekeeping Olympiad were introduced, further broadening the platform's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)