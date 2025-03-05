Left Menu

EverestBKCC Season 6: Unveiling Culinary Excellence in India

The Everest Better Kitchen Culinary Challenge (EverestBKCC) Season 6 concluded in Jaipur, bringing together students from over 250 hotel management institutes across India. Sabeer Mandal emerged as the grand winner, receiving prizes including a scholarship and a USJ1 visa internship. The event also introduced new competitions to expand its reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:50 IST
EverestBKCC Season 6: Unveiling Culinary Excellence in India
  • Country:
  • India

The Everest Better Kitchen Culinary Challenge (EverestBKCC) Season 6 has successfully wrapped up in Jaipur, featuring regional rounds in 17 cities nationwide. It saw participation from over 10,000 students representing 250+ hotel management institutes.

Sabeer Mandal from Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, Manipal, clinched the top prize, earning a scholarship and a coveted 12-month paid internship in the USA through the WCE Chef Exchange Program under a USJ1 visa. Following him, Ketki Kulkarni from AISSMS, Pune, and Ayushman Kudu from IHM, Mumbai, secured second and third places, respectively.

The competition, hosted at the School of Hotel Management, Manipal University, Jaipur, aimed to inspire and empower young chefs, promoting regional Indian cuisines and healthier food choices. New competitions like the Better Kitchen F&B Young Masters Challenge and Enzo Housekeeping Olympiad were introduced, further broadening the platform's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025