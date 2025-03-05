A Cinematic Fight Against Drug Abuse
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla unveiled 'Chitta,' a short film spotlighting the perils of drug addiction among youth. Directed by Deepak Mattu and supported by Mandi Municipal Corporation, this four-minute film aims to combat synthetic drug abuse. Governor Shukla emphasized collective efforts for societal awareness and eradication.
In Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh's Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla launched 'Chitta,' a poignant short film aimed at raising awareness about drug addiction among young people.
Directed by Deepak Mattu, the four-minute film specifically targets the hazards of 'chitta,' synthetic drugs, prevalent in the state. The initiative, backed by the Mandi Municipal Corporation, is a crucial component of their ongoing anti-drug campaign.
Governor Shukla praised the filmmaker Mattu, hoping the film would bolster awareness efforts. He urged collective action from all societal segments to eradicate this menace, noting that youth-led initiatives are pivotal in this battle. The film's music, also by Mattu, was visually complemented by performances from Sonali, Monika, and Mukul.
