A Cinematic Fight Against Drug Abuse

In Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh's Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla launched 'Chitta,' a poignant short film aimed at raising awareness about drug addiction among young people.

Directed by Deepak Mattu, the four-minute film specifically targets the hazards of 'chitta,' synthetic drugs, prevalent in the state. The initiative, backed by the Mandi Municipal Corporation, is a crucial component of their ongoing anti-drug campaign.

Governor Shukla praised the filmmaker Mattu, hoping the film would bolster awareness efforts. He urged collective action from all societal segments to eradicate this menace, noting that youth-led initiatives are pivotal in this battle. The film's music, also by Mattu, was visually complemented by performances from Sonali, Monika, and Mukul.

