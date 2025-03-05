Left Menu

Modi's Uttarakhand Visit: Boosting Winter Tourism in Devbhoomi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand aims to promote winter tourism and enhance the local economy. He will perform religious rituals, flag off a trek and bike rally, and address the public. The initiative seeks to escalate religious tourism and benefit local businesses and homestays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:25 IST
Modi's Uttarakhand Visit: Boosting Winter Tourism in Devbhoomi
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on Thursday, where he is set to inaugurate a trek and bike rally and address a public gathering in Harsil. The visit includes his participation in religious rituals at Maa Ganga's winter seat in Mukhwa.

The Uttarakhand government has rolled out a Winter Tourism programme to augment religious tourism and boost the local economy. Thousands have already visited the winter abodes at Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, showcasing the region's spiritual allure.

Modi expressed enthusiasm about promoting tourism in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand, emphasizing its role in economic enhancement. Through initiatives like these, local homestays and tourism businesses are experiencing growth opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025