Modi's Uttarakhand Visit: Boosting Winter Tourism in Devbhoomi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on Thursday, where he is set to inaugurate a trek and bike rally and address a public gathering in Harsil. The visit includes his participation in religious rituals at Maa Ganga's winter seat in Mukhwa.

The Uttarakhand government has rolled out a Winter Tourism programme to augment religious tourism and boost the local economy. Thousands have already visited the winter abodes at Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, showcasing the region's spiritual allure.

Modi expressed enthusiasm about promoting tourism in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand, emphasizing its role in economic enhancement. Through initiatives like these, local homestays and tourism businesses are experiencing growth opportunities.

