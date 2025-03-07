India and Ireland: Diplomacy in a Conflicted World
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's stance on resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy during his address at University College Dublin. Highlighting shared experiences with Ireland, he discussed counterterrorism and bilateral relations, including ongoing India-EU trade negotiations and the impact of the Indian diaspora in Ireland.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in an address at University College Dublin, underscored India's commitment to resolving global conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. Stressing the need for peaceful negotiations, Jaishankar noted the broader implications of this stance in today's world.
Highlighting shared counterterrorism experiences, Jaishankar referenced the Air India aircraft Kanishka bombing, commemorated in Ahakista, Ireland, aligning India and Ireland's perspectives on addressing terrorism. Amid ongoing India-EU trade negotiations, he expressed optimism for greater alliances with friendly nations.
Emphasizing strong bilateral ties, Jaishankar noted nearly 13,000 Indian students enrolled in Irish universities. Meetings with Irish leaders and visits to historic locations further strengthened the bond and celebrated the impactful presence of the Indian diaspora in Ireland.
