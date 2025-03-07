Project Indradhanush: Empowering Women Through Paint in Rural India

In a groundbreaking initiative, AkzoNobel India's Project Indradhanush is reshaping the decorative painting industry by empowering rural women. This International Women's Day, the focus is on dismantling gender stereotypes, proving that with the right support, women can thrive in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Over the past four years, Project Indradhanush has fostered a sustainable ecosystem, offering vocational training to more than 2,100 women, making them financially independent painters and entrepreneurs. Executive Director Rohit Totla emphasizes the project's success in unlocking the untapped potential of rural women, providing them with skills and resources vital for success.

The initiative, now active in over 940 villages across seven states, has been transformative for figures like Avanti Bai Dhakad, who found a stable income and confidence through painting. The project's rapid expansion highlights its impact, empowering women to paint vibrant futures for themselves and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)