MHADA's Reinstatement of Iconic Cricket Turf at Mumbai School
MHADA has permitted the use of football nets and turf at a Mumbai school attended by cricketer Rohit Sharma, reversing an earlier demolition decision due to alleged commercial misuse. Renewing the lease for another year, MHADA took action following assurances against commercial exploitation. The facility is set to reopen with cricket nets.
In a significant decision, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) reinstated the use of a turf and football nets at the Swami Vivekananda School in Gorai, Mumbai. This site notably contributed to the development of cricketer Rohit Sharma during his formative years.
MHADA initially dismantled the facility amid allegations of commercial exploitation. However, officials have now renewed its lease for one more year after assurances from the concerned parties ensuring no such misuse will occur.
PTI was informed that cricket nets will soon be reinstalled at the school. Dronacharya awardee Dinesh Lad emphasized the facility's non-commercial role, despite previous complaints of alleged misuse for non-student activities.
