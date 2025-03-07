Left Menu

MHADA's Reinstatement of Iconic Cricket Turf at Mumbai School

MHADA has permitted the use of football nets and turf at a Mumbai school attended by cricketer Rohit Sharma, reversing an earlier demolition decision due to alleged commercial misuse. Renewing the lease for another year, MHADA took action following assurances against commercial exploitation. The facility is set to reopen with cricket nets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:09 IST
MHADA's Reinstatement of Iconic Cricket Turf at Mumbai School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant decision, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) reinstated the use of a turf and football nets at the Swami Vivekananda School in Gorai, Mumbai. This site notably contributed to the development of cricketer Rohit Sharma during his formative years.

MHADA initially dismantled the facility amid allegations of commercial exploitation. However, officials have now renewed its lease for one more year after assurances from the concerned parties ensuring no such misuse will occur.

PTI was informed that cricket nets will soon be reinstalled at the school. Dronacharya awardee Dinesh Lad emphasized the facility's non-commercial role, despite previous complaints of alleged misuse for non-student activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025