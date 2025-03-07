Empowerment Takes Center Stage at Tihar Jail for Women's Day

Tihar Jail marked International Women's Day with a vibrant celebration, as inmates in women's prison jail number 6 showcased their talents through a series of cultural performances and competitions, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The aim of the event was to foster women's empowerment, and it was inaugurated with a ceremonial lamp lighting by DG (Prisons) Satish Golcha. The celebration kicked off with a welcome song, followed by a variety of performances.

Highlights included a dance by foreign inmates showcasing their cultural heritage and a fashion show featuring both inmates and staff. A skit depicting women's societal progress, traditional dances like Gidda, and a special Holi dance were also part of the lineup. Inmates who excelled in creative competitions such as poster-making, essay writing, and 'mehndi' design were rewarded with gift hampers.

(With inputs from agencies.)