Empowerment Takes Center Stage at Tihar Jail for Women's Day
Tihar Jail celebrated International Women's Day with cultural performances in the women's prison. The event, aimed at promoting women's empowerment, was inaugurated by DG (Prisons) Satish Golcha. Inmates showcased talents in dance, fashion, and creative arts, with competitions rewarding participants with gift hampers.
Tihar Jail marked International Women's Day with a vibrant celebration, as inmates in women's prison jail number 6 showcased their talents through a series of cultural performances and competitions, according to an official statement released on Friday.
The aim of the event was to foster women's empowerment, and it was inaugurated with a ceremonial lamp lighting by DG (Prisons) Satish Golcha. The celebration kicked off with a welcome song, followed by a variety of performances.
Highlights included a dance by foreign inmates showcasing their cultural heritage and a fashion show featuring both inmates and staff. A skit depicting women's societal progress, traditional dances like Gidda, and a special Holi dance were also part of the lineup. Inmates who excelled in creative competitions such as poster-making, essay writing, and 'mehndi' design were rewarded with gift hampers.
