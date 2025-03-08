Trailblazer Anjlee Agarwal Champions Accessibility on PM Modi's Social Media
Anjlee Agarwal, a prominent advocate for universal accessibility, took the reins of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media accounts on Women's Day. Her call to action centered on creating a more inclusive India under the Sugamya Bharat initiative.
Agarwal, with over three decades of experience, stressed the importance of breaking barriers to ensure dignified and independent living for all, especially women and those with disabilities. Her career spans research, policy advocacy, and training programs aimed at establishing accessible spaces.
In addition, Agarwal's efforts have been pivotal in transforming educational infrastructure across India to prevent education denial due to inaccessibility. She also conducted accessibility audits for various sites and contributed to WASH facility advancements, ultimately shaping policies through extensive collaborations.
