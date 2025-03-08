Left Menu

Trailblazer Anjlee Agarwal Champions Accessibility on PM Modi's Social Media

Anjlee Agarwal, founder of Samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility, used PM Modi's social media on Women's Day to advocate for a more inclusive India via the Sugamya Bharat initiative, highlighting accessibility's integration in governance and her global efforts to improve lives for women and people with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anjlee Agarwal, a prominent advocate for universal accessibility, took the reins of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media accounts on Women's Day. Her call to action centered on creating a more inclusive India under the Sugamya Bharat initiative.

Agarwal, with over three decades of experience, stressed the importance of breaking barriers to ensure dignified and independent living for all, especially women and those with disabilities. Her career spans research, policy advocacy, and training programs aimed at establishing accessible spaces.

In addition, Agarwal's efforts have been pivotal in transforming educational infrastructure across India to prevent education denial due to inaccessibility. She also conducted accessibility audits for various sites and contributed to WASH facility advancements, ultimately shaping policies through extensive collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

