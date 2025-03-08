Women Leading the Charge: National Convention Paves Path to Gender Equality

Sonipat, March 8, 2025: O.P. Jindal Global University is hosting a three-day National Convention on Women in India to celebrate International Women's Day 2025, focusing on equality, emancipation, and empowerment. The event is drawing prominent voices from various sectors, aiming to drive meaningful change for women across the country.

The convention features keynote addresses, panel discussions, and sessions exploring systemic and structural challenges women face, while seeking actionable solutions. Noteworthy speakers, including former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana P. Desai, debate politics, education, entrepreneurship, and the role of women in literature and arts.

The closing address, delivered by Union Minister Anupriya Patel, emphasizes the need for urgency in addressing gender inequality and the importance of solidarity. The convention aspires to harness diverse perspectives to foster inclusive, equitable systems that empower women nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)