Bollywood Icons Shine at 25th IIFA Awards Edition
Bollywood luminaries Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunited for the 25th IIFA Awards press conference. The star-studded event in Jaipur features performances paying homage to Indian cinema's legacy, including a tribute to Raj Kapoor. Hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan, the gala celebrates a cultural milestone.
Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunited on stage for the press conference marking the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. The glamorous event, set to take place in Jaipur over the weekend, brings together the who's who of Indian cinema.
The duo, formerly romantically involved, are part of a high-profile line-up of performers at the awards gala, which also celebrates the legacy of Raj Kapoor, Kareena's grandfather. The event is anticipated to offer several enthralling performances, a sentiment echoed by the stars in attendance.
Renowned filmmakers and actors, including Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit, celebrated the milestone as a testament to Indian cinema's cultural impact globally. Madhuri emphasized on the fulfillment of showcasing cinema and heritage on an international platform while hosting this commemorative edition in Rajasthan, India.
