Shabana Azmi Honored at Bengaluru Film Festival

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulates Shabana Azmi for receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival. Azmi's debut in Kannada cinema in 1977 and her multilingual contributions have made her a beloved figure, earning her this prestigious accolade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:11 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has extended his heartfelt congratulations to acclaimed actress Shabana Azmi, who has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister lauded Azmi as an outstanding actress and a multilingual artist who has significantly influenced Indian cinema. Azmi's debut in the Kannada film industry came in 1977 with 'Kanneshwara Rama', and she quickly won over the hearts of Kannada film aficionados.

Azmi's extensive career spans nearly five decades, during which she has made notable contributions to both South Indian and Hindi cinema, securing her status as a household name. The honor bestowed upon her at the festival enhances the award's prestige, the Chief Minister emphasized. The festival began on March 1 and will conclude this evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

