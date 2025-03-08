Bollywood Nostalgia Sparks at IIFA 2025 Press Conference

The IIFA 2025 press conference in Jaipur became a delightful trip down memory lane for Bollywood fans as actors Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor shared an unexpected warm moment. The encounter, highlighted by hugs and smiles, was captured by paparazzi and sparked discussions on their iconic chemistry.

During the 2000s, Kareena and Shahid were not only co-stars in hit films like 'Fida', 'Chup Chup Ke', and the beloved 'Jab We Met', but also one of Bollywood's adored couples. Despite parting ways just before the release of 'Jab We Met', both have since moved on to build their families, with Kareena marrying Saif Ali Khan and Shahid, Mira Rajput.

Set to occur on March 8 and 9, the 25th IIFA edition will be hosted in Jaipur and promises to be a spectacle. It will honor cinematic history with a celebration of 'Sholay's' 50th anniversary, alongside appearances by notable personalities such as MMA icon Anthony Pettis. Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan will emcee the night, while Kareena is preparing a tribute to her grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. (ANI)

