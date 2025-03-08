Kiran Rao Praises South Cinema's Bold Storytelling

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has shared her admiration for the storytelling conviction found in South Indian cinema, contrasting it with Bollywood's approach. In a conversation with ANI, Rao expressed that Malayalam films boldly choose unique narratives, citing 'Uleri' and Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' as examples of artistry and daring concepts.

Rao highlighted that South cinema makers are willing to take risks, understanding their audience deeply due to the smaller, culturally specific markets they serve. This intimacy with their audience fosters innovative storytelling, supported by producers open to exploring new avenues.

Explaining Bollywood's broader scope, Rao noted that producing films for a diverse, national, and international audience often leads to safer choices. The industry's preference for remakes may stem from the need to ensure commercial success. Rao emphasized the importance of courageous producers to foster unique cinema.

Kiran Rao began her cinematic journey as an assistant director on Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Lagaan', a film nominated for an Academy Award. She later directed 'Dhobi Ghat' and the upcoming 'Laapataa Ladies'. Her career reflects a blend of performance and direction in Indian cinema.

