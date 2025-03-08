Left Menu

Kiran Rao Praises South Cinema's Bold Storytelling

Filmmaker Kiran Rao expresses admiration for South Indian cinema's bold storytelling, attributing its success to producers willing to take risks. In contrast, Bollywood often plays it safe to appeal to a wider audience. Rao's career spans roles in celebrated films like 'Lagaan' and her directorial ventures.

Kiran Rao (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has shared her admiration for the storytelling conviction found in South Indian cinema, contrasting it with Bollywood's approach. In a conversation with ANI, Rao expressed that Malayalam films boldly choose unique narratives, citing 'Uleri' and Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' as examples of artistry and daring concepts.

Rao highlighted that South cinema makers are willing to take risks, understanding their audience deeply due to the smaller, culturally specific markets they serve. This intimacy with their audience fosters innovative storytelling, supported by producers open to exploring new avenues.

Explaining Bollywood's broader scope, Rao noted that producing films for a diverse, national, and international audience often leads to safer choices. The industry's preference for remakes may stem from the need to ensure commercial success. Rao emphasized the importance of courageous producers to foster unique cinema.

Kiran Rao began her cinematic journey as an assistant director on Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Lagaan', a film nominated for an Academy Award. She later directed 'Dhobi Ghat' and the upcoming 'Laapataa Ladies'. Her career reflects a blend of performance and direction in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

