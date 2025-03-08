Rajasthan: The Cinematic Jewel of India

Rajasthan, a linchpin of Indian cinema, is indispensable to the Bollywood landscape, according to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Speaking at a pre-event for the 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur, Sharma highlighted the 61 film projects shot in the state over the past year.

The event, marking a silver jubilee, underscores not only the prestige of the IIFA Awards but also Rajasthan's growing global stature in Indian cinema. Sharma extolled Rajasthan as an unparalleled film production venue, promising promising tourism opportunities from the event.

Emphasizing Rajasthan's exceptional infrastructure, Sharma noted the strength of the region's road and rail networks. He accredited Rajasthan's appeal to its majestic palaces and fortresses, which have become magnets for both film and wedding tourism, highlighted by visits from national and international celebrities.

(With inputs from agencies.)