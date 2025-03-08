Left Menu

Rajasthan: The Cinematic Jewel of India

Rajasthan plays a pivotal role in the Indian film industry, with numerous movies, web series, and TV shows filmed there. Its cultural and historical allure makes it a favored destination for filmmakers and tourists alike. The state's infrastructure and heritage enhance its appeal for film production and wedding tourism.

Rajasthan, a linchpin of Indian cinema, is indispensable to the Bollywood landscape, according to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Speaking at a pre-event for the 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur, Sharma highlighted the 61 film projects shot in the state over the past year.

The event, marking a silver jubilee, underscores not only the prestige of the IIFA Awards but also Rajasthan's growing global stature in Indian cinema. Sharma extolled Rajasthan as an unparalleled film production venue, promising promising tourism opportunities from the event.

Emphasizing Rajasthan's exceptional infrastructure, Sharma noted the strength of the region's road and rail networks. He accredited Rajasthan's appeal to its majestic palaces and fortresses, which have become magnets for both film and wedding tourism, highlighted by visits from national and international celebrities.

