Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies: The Indie Film Triumphing Over Bollywood Giants

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, a low-budget indie film, outshined big-budget Bollywood flick Animal on Netflix. Despite lacking major stars, it gained massive success through word-of-mouth and festival acclaim. This milestone exemplifies Rao's commitment to spirited storytelling within realistic constraints, reflecting a triumph against Bollywood's usual box office norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:06 IST
Kiran Rao (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kiran Rao's latest venture, Laapataa Ladies, has achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing traditional Bollywood's big-budget expectations. Released in 2024, this low-budget film captured audiences on Netflix, exceeding the viewership numbers of the star-studded film Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

Known for her production of critically acclaimed works such as Peepli Live and Secret Superstar, Rao ventured into directing with Laapataa Ladies. The film features debut actors Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Sinha, and Sparsh Shrivastava and went on to triumph not only at the Indian box office but also internationally. It broke several viewing records on Netflix, demonstrating a unique power of storytelling and audience engagement.

Rao discussed the meticulous planning and collaboration behind Laapataa Ladies. Despite financial and star-power constraints, she emphasized faith in her team and content. "We achieved what we set out to, even in a limited budget." The film's compelling plot, focusing on two brides separated during a train journey in rural India, resonated widely. It shone at the Toronto International Film Festival, securing Rao's place as a forceful creative in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

