Left Menu

Richa Chadha's 2024: A Year of Milestones and Accomplishments

Richa Chadha navigated a remarkable 2024, featuring a lead role in 'Heeramandi,' successful film production ventures, and the joys of new motherhood with her daughter Zuneyra. She shared her experiences at the IIFA 2025. Her film 'Girls Will Be Girls' is gaining recognition, with multiple accolades and nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:59 IST
Richa Chadha's 2024: A Year of Milestones and Accomplishments
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Richa Chadha has had an eventful 2024, gracing screens in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi,' venturing into film production with 'Girls Will Be Girls,' and embracing motherhood with the arrival of her first daughter, Zuneyra, in July.

At the IIFA 2025 in Jaipur, Chadha spoke candidly about the nuances of new motherhood, acknowledging it as an ongoing learning journey. 'It's still very soon. She's just a few months old now. I think it's a lifelong journey, so we'll find out how we fare, but the idea is to do our best,' she noted.

Her film 'Girls Will Be Girls' continues to make its mark, earning nominations for Best Director and Best Original Story at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 and clinching the John Cassavetes Award at the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards.

The coming-of-age drama, co-produced by Richa Chadha and Claire Chassagne, portrays a compelling narrative set in a boarding school located in a Himalayan hill town in northern India. It delves into the life of 16-year-old Mira, whose rebellious spirit contrasts with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age story.

The IIFA 2025 in Jaipur promises a grand spectacle with a special celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the iconic film Sholay, an exclusive screening at the renowned Raj Mandir Cinema, and a notable appearance by MMA legend Anthony Pettis.

This year's awards will see Kartik Aaryan as host and a performance by Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will pay tribute to her grandfather, the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025