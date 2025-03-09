Left Menu

Shawn Mendes Electrifies Lollapalooza India 2025 with Energetic Performance and Indian Cricket Tribute

International pop star Shawn Mendes dazzled fans with a spirited performance at Lollapalooza India 2025, energizing the crowd and paying tribute to the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final. His performance was a blend of popular hits and a nod to Indian culture, adding a special touch to the music festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 01:23 IST
Shawn Mendes
  • Country:
  • India

International pop sensation Shawn Mendes captivated a large audience at Lollapalooza India 2025, delivering a high-energy performance that resonated deeply with fans. Mendes also showed his support for the Indian cricket team as it prepared for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

The Canadian singer kicked off his set at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in South Mumbai, entering the stage in a casual outfit before donning an Indian cricket jersey with 'Virat' emblazoned on the back, thrilling the crowd into chants of ''Kohli…Kohli…Kohli.''

Mendes' concert featured a fusion of Western and Indian musical elements, with Indian instruments such as the tabla and sitar enhancing his performance. The festival's first day also showcased other international and local talents, highlighting BookMyShow Live's efforts in bringing global experiences to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

