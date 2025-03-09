Sangam's Eternal Glow: Life After the Maha Kumbh Mela
After the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Sangam area continues to draw devotees. Key facilities like LED lighting and changing rooms remain. Organizer insights reveal efforts to manage crowds and maintain infrastructure. The event, marked by high-profile attendees, necessitated significant investments in transport, sanitation, and security.
Even as the Maha Kumbh Mela concluded, the Sangam area in Prayagraj remains a beacon of spiritual allure, attracting devotees eager to experience its serene environment.
Visitors, such as Neeraj Kesariwani and Dr. Deeksha, express a mix of regret for missing the main event and appreciation for the ongoing arrangements, including the extensive LED lighting that continues to adorn the ghats.
Mela officials reveal the decision to retain several key facilities year-round due to the site's popularity. Infrastructure adjustments—like removing some tents while keeping pontoon bridges—augment the devotional ambiance. Such measures reflect the scale of the event, which saw massive investments in transport, sanitation, and security to accommodate the millions of attendees.
