Sangam's Eternal Glow: Life After the Maha Kumbh Mela

Even as the Maha Kumbh Mela concluded, the Sangam area in Prayagraj remains a beacon of spiritual allure, attracting devotees eager to experience its serene environment.

Visitors, such as Neeraj Kesariwani and Dr. Deeksha, express a mix of regret for missing the main event and appreciation for the ongoing arrangements, including the extensive LED lighting that continues to adorn the ghats.

Mela officials reveal the decision to retain several key facilities year-round due to the site's popularity. Infrastructure adjustments—like removing some tents while keeping pontoon bridges—augment the devotional ambiance. Such measures reflect the scale of the event, which saw massive investments in transport, sanitation, and security to accommodate the millions of attendees.

