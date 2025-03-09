Left Menu

New Helicopter Regulations Enforced for Annapurna Base Camp Flights

The Annapurna Rural Municipality imposed strict registration and fee regulations for helicopter flights to Annapurna Base Camp, affecting companies in the Kaski district of Nepal. Companies must register and pay fees to operate, impacting tourism in this popular trekking region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-03-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 12:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Helicopter operators must now register before flying to the Annapurna Base Camp area, according to local authorities. This regulation was enforced by the Annapurna Rural Municipality in Kaski district, western Nepal.

Companies registered with the municipality are required to pay Rs. 10,000 per flight, while unregistered companies face a Rs. 20,000 charge, stated Bishnu Bahadur K.C., chairman of the rural municipality. The Annapurna Base Camp Helicopter Flight Tourism Fee Management Procedure was established in 2023, but only recently strictly enforced.

Currently, Simrik Air, Air Dynasty, and Heli Everest have complied with the regulations by registering their helicopters. Located in a protected area, the Annapurna Base Camp attracts over 50,000 tourists annually, offering both trekking adventures and scenic helicopter rides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

