Kriti Sanon’s Quest for Creativity in Web Series and Cinematic Triumphs

Actor Kriti Sanon is eyeing opportunities in web series but insists the projects must be innovative to pique her interest. Sanon, who won the Best Performance in a Leading Role at the IIFA Digital Awards for 'Do Patti,' desires roles that push her creatively.

With 'Do Patti,' featuring twin sisters and a keen police inspector in a murder investigation, Sanon also made her debut as a producer under her Blue Butterfly Films banner. She remains on the lookout for her next production venture, underscoring her enthusiasm for unique film projects.

Sanon addressed the current challenges of Hindi films domestically while highlighting successes like 'Chhaava' and 'Stree 2.' She advocates celebrating these cinematic achievements while seeking substantial content across genres.

