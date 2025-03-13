Holi in Nepal: A Splash of Culture and Color

Nepal's capital city, Kathmandu, was awash with color as locals celebrated Holi, the festival of colors, with enthusiasm. The festivities began on March 7, with a towering bamboo pole erected at Basantapur Durbar Square, marking the official commencement of the celebrations.

Holi, which spans a week, brings together Nepalese from various regions. On Thursday, Kathmandu and nearby hilly areas were the vibrant stage for lively dances, songs, and the playful exchange of colors. In a show of cultural unity, a group of 100 Chinese photographers joined in the merriment, capturing the festival against a backdrop of historic Malla-era temples.

Organized by the China-Nepal Friendship Forum and others, this collaboration aims to spotlight Nepal's rich cultural tapestry and bolster tourism. Officials in Kathmandu Valley have advised celebrators to maintain decorum in their joyous displays.

