Left Menu

Holi in Nepal: A Splash of Culture and Color

Nepal's vibrant Holi celebrations began with a 32-plus feet bamboo pole at Kathmandu’s Basantapur Durbar Square. This festival of colors, celebrated for a week, saw locals and 100 Chinese photojournalists partaking in the traditions and capturing Nepal's cultural essence, aiming to boost tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:28 IST
Holi in Nepal: A Splash of Culture and Color
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's capital city, Kathmandu, was awash with color as locals celebrated Holi, the festival of colors, with enthusiasm. The festivities began on March 7, with a towering bamboo pole erected at Basantapur Durbar Square, marking the official commencement of the celebrations.

Holi, which spans a week, brings together Nepalese from various regions. On Thursday, Kathmandu and nearby hilly areas were the vibrant stage for lively dances, songs, and the playful exchange of colors. In a show of cultural unity, a group of 100 Chinese photographers joined in the merriment, capturing the festival against a backdrop of historic Malla-era temples.

Organized by the China-Nepal Friendship Forum and others, this collaboration aims to spotlight Nepal's rich cultural tapestry and bolster tourism. Officials in Kathmandu Valley have advised celebrators to maintain decorum in their joyous displays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025