Restoration at Shahi Jama Masjid Underway Amid Legal and Historical Tensions
An Archaeological Survey of India team is assessing the Shahi Jama Masjid in preparation for whitewashing, following a court directive. The mosque committee is cooperating with authorities. Previous tensions surged into riots due to historical controversies surrounding the mosque's origins. Restoration efforts continue under ASI supervision.
- Country:
- India
An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team has started measurements and assessments at the Shahi Jama Masjid on Thursday. The move follows an Allahabad High Court directive to complete the whitewashing of the mosque within a week, officials have confirmed.
Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid committee, explained that the ASI team is working on surveys to determine the extent of the work needed. Cooperative efforts are in place, with the painting expected to start soon after all approvals are secured. However, the Holi festival may temporarily delay the start.
Previous tensions have arisen around the mosque, as protests led to riots last November over its alleged historical origins. The ASI, under court orders, will oversee the restoration work while ensuring compliance with conservation guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Notorious Fugitive Injured in Police Encounter in Meerut
Tragic Accidents on Delhi-Meerut Expressway: Lives Lost and Injuries Sustained
Restoration of Ettumanoor Murals: Reviving Kerala’s Artistic Heritage
Call for Urgent Restoration of Bhagat Singh's Statue in Delhi Park
Relief on the Horizon: Jammu-Srinagar Highway Restoration in Full Swing