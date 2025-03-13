Restoration at Shahi Jama Masjid Underway Amid Legal and Historical Tensions

An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team has started measurements and assessments at the Shahi Jama Masjid on Thursday. The move follows an Allahabad High Court directive to complete the whitewashing of the mosque within a week, officials have confirmed.

Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid committee, explained that the ASI team is working on surveys to determine the extent of the work needed. Cooperative efforts are in place, with the painting expected to start soon after all approvals are secured. However, the Holi festival may temporarily delay the start.

Previous tensions have arisen around the mosque, as protests led to riots last November over its alleged historical origins. The ASI, under court orders, will oversee the restoration work while ensuring compliance with conservation guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)