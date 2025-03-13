Left Menu

Star-studded Diplomacy: John Abraham's Political Thriller 'The Diplomat'

Actor John Abraham met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar before the release of his film 'The Diplomat'. The two discussed the movie, football, the northeast, and diplomacy. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film is inspired by real events and stars Abraham as a diplomat on a rescue mission in Pakistan.

Actor John Abraham recently met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ahead of the much-anticipated release of his film 'The Diplomat'. During their meeting, they engaged in discussions covering a range of topics from diplomacy and football to the northeast of India and the movie itself.

The film, directed by Shivam Nair, is set to hit theatres this Friday. Nair, known for projects such as 'Naam Shabana' and 'Special Ops', brings a captivating narrative inspired by real events, with Abraham taking on the role of a diplomat who embarks on a mission to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma, played by Sadia Khateeb, from Pakistan.

S Jaishankar shared highlights of their meeting on social media, expressing his pleasure in the conversation with Abraham. The actor reciprocated the admiration, indicating the honor he felt in discussing various topics with the minister, including his passion for the northeast and the film 'The Diplomat'.

