Jeffrey Donaldson's Trial Postponed Amidst Health Concerns

The trial of Jeffrey Donaldson, former leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), and his wife Eleanor has been postponed by at least eight weeks due to her health issues, a court in Newry heard on Friday.

The Newry Crown Court announced that the trial's timing will be revisited during a hearing scheduled for May 16. Donaldson, a prominent Northern Irish politician, abruptly resigned in March 2024 from his position after being charged with historical offences.

Donaldson faces charges, including 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency toward children, relating to incidents reported by two complainants between 1985 and 2008. Eleanor Donaldson, who faces charges including aiding and abetting rape, is currently deemed unfit for trial, her attorney disclosed.

