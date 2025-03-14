Left Menu

Sikkim Introduces New Tourist Entry Fee to Boost Infrastructure

The Sikkim government has implemented a new entry fee of Rs 50 for tourists, starting from this month, to fund infrastructure improvements. The fee, collected at hotel check-ins, supports the Tourism Sustainability Development Fund and aims to enhance road connectivity, cleanliness, and overall tourism experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:55 IST
The Sikkim government has begun imposing a Rs 50 entry fee for tourists visiting the state, effective this month. This initiative, under the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Rules 2025, is intended to augment state tourism resources, officials announced on Friday.

The fee is collected during hotel check-ins and contributes to the Tourism Sustainability Development (TSD) Fund. This fund is directed at enhancing the state's tourism infrastructure and services. Children under the age of five are exempt from the fee, which applies for stays of up to 30 days. Repeat tourists after a month incur the charge again.

Officials outlined plans to channel the revenue into improving road connectivity, enhancing cleanliness, and advancing tourism infrastructure, aiming to provide tourists with an improved experience during their time in Sikkim.

