Odisha Celebrates Holi Amid Tight Security Measures
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi celebrated Holi with police personnel in Bhubaneswar. Security was tightened across the state with police and emergency services ensuring safety. Both the Chief Minister and Governor extended warm wishes to the public, while emphasizing the use of natural colors and safety precautions.
- Country:
- India
In a vibrant celebration marked by color and festivity, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined police personnel in Bhubaneswar to revel in the cultural traditions of Holi. The event took place at the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell office, alongside DGP YB Khurania.
Mohan Charan Majhi extended warm Holi wishes, expressing hopes for happiness and brotherhood. Governor Haribabu Kambhampati echoed this sentiment, urging citizens to use natural colors. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik sent virtual wishes from Delhi.
Throughout Odisha, security was heightened to ensure a peaceful festival. Police presence was conspicuous, particularly at key junctions and water bodies, supported by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, to prevent incidents and maintain public order. Strict actions were promised against any alcohol-induced disturbances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
