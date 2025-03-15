Left Menu

Odisha Celebrates Holi Amid Tight Security Measures

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi celebrated Holi with police personnel in Bhubaneswar. Security was tightened across the state with police and emergency services ensuring safety. Both the Chief Minister and Governor extended warm wishes to the public, while emphasizing the use of natural colors and safety precautions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:25 IST
Odisha Celebrates Holi Amid Tight Security Measures
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant celebration marked by color and festivity, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined police personnel in Bhubaneswar to revel in the cultural traditions of Holi. The event took place at the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell office, alongside DGP YB Khurania.

Mohan Charan Majhi extended warm Holi wishes, expressing hopes for happiness and brotherhood. Governor Haribabu Kambhampati echoed this sentiment, urging citizens to use natural colors. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik sent virtual wishes from Delhi.

Throughout Odisha, security was heightened to ensure a peaceful festival. Police presence was conspicuous, particularly at key junctions and water bodies, supported by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, to prevent incidents and maintain public order. Strict actions were promised against any alcohol-induced disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025