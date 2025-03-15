Pope Francis Shows Signs of Recovery in Hospital
Pope Francis continues to recover from double pneumonia, entering his fifth week of hospital treatment. The Vatican has reduced the frequency of medical updates due to his stabilizing condition. Despite his ongoing complex health issues, including former lung loss, positive signs include the clearing of the infection.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis entered his fifth week of hospital treatment for double pneumonia with signs of recovery.
The Vatican announced a reduction in medical updates, signaling positive developments. Doctors have confirmed the pope's condition is no longer critical, but complex due to age and previous health issues.
Despite initial setbacks, including respiratory crises and mild kidney failure, recent updates focus on his therapy regimen, with x-rays showing infection improvement. The next medical update is expected on Saturday.
