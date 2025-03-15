Pope Francis Shows Signs of Recovery in Hospital

Pope Francis entered his fifth week of hospital treatment for double pneumonia with signs of recovery.

The Vatican announced a reduction in medical updates, signaling positive developments. Doctors have confirmed the pope's condition is no longer critical, but complex due to age and previous health issues.

Despite initial setbacks, including respiratory crises and mild kidney failure, recent updates focus on his therapy regimen, with x-rays showing infection improvement. The next medical update is expected on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)