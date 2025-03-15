Left Menu

Holi Celebrations Turn Violent: Social Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh

Holi festivities in Uttar Pradesh were disrupted by violence, underscoring societal issues. Violence included caste clashes, color application disputes, and drunken altercations. Clashes in Mathura, Farrukhabad, Kaushambi, and Sant Kabir Nagar resulted in injuries, arrests, and property damage. The authorities are investigating and enhancing security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Holi celebrations turned violent in parts of Uttar Pradesh, revealing deep-seated social tensions and resulting in injuries to over a dozen individuals.

Incidents of violence erupted over forced colour application, caste-related disputes, and alcohol-fueled altercations, prompting multiple arrests and increased security efforts.

In Mathura district, tensions flared between upper-caste men and Dalit residents, while in Farrukhabad district, gunfire during Holi rituals caused injuries. Additional altercations and damage were reported in Kaushambi and Sant Kabir Nagar districts. Authorities are actively investigating these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

