AR Rahman Hospitalised Due to Dehydration: Clears Up Fake News Rumors

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman was admitted to a Chennai hospital owing to dehydration and neck pain following travel, according to his team. Tests confirmed Rahman's stable health as he is expected to be discharged promptly.

The acclaimed musician's team has dispelled false reports alleging Rahman was hospitalized for chest pain. 'It's fake news spreading now,' said a spokesperson, highlighting travel-induced dehydration and neck pain as the reasons for his visit.

Despite health concerns, Rahman remains engaged with his music projects. He recently joined Ed Sheeran on stage in Chennai, delighting fans with a collaborative performance. Rahman continues his artistic journey, composing for the upcoming film 'Tere Ishk Mein,' featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

