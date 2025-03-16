Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Nightclub Fire in North Macedonia

A catastrophic fire erupted early Sunday at a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, resulting in the deaths of 51 people and injuries to approximately 100 others, as confirmed by Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski at a press conference.

The fire ignited around 2:35 a.m. during a concert by a local pop group when pyrotechnics used by clubgoers caused the roof to catch fire, Toshkovski reported. Chaos ensued inside the nightclub, with young patrons fleeing thick smoke as musicians urged swift evacuation.

North Macedonia's Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, expressed sorrow over the tragedy, stating the nation's commitment to supporting the affected families. Amidst the turmoil, anxious family members gathered at hospitals and city offices seeking information. Meanwhile, the police have detained one individual, although details remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)