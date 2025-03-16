Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Nightclub Fire in North Macedonia

A devastating fire erupted in a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, claiming 51 lives and injuring about 100 people. The fire started during a concert when clubgoers used pyrotechnics, igniting the roof. The government promises support for the victims' families. One man has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Skopje | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:45 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Nightclub Fire in North Macedonia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Macedonia

A catastrophic fire erupted early Sunday at a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, resulting in the deaths of 51 people and injuries to approximately 100 others, as confirmed by Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski at a press conference.

The fire ignited around 2:35 a.m. during a concert by a local pop group when pyrotechnics used by clubgoers caused the roof to catch fire, Toshkovski reported. Chaos ensued inside the nightclub, with young patrons fleeing thick smoke as musicians urged swift evacuation.

North Macedonia's Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, expressed sorrow over the tragedy, stating the nation's commitment to supporting the affected families. Amidst the turmoil, anxious family members gathered at hospitals and city offices seeking information. Meanwhile, the police have detained one individual, although details remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

