Tragedy at Club Pulse: A Night Out Turns Fatal in North Macedonia

In a catastrophic turn of events, a massive fire surged through Club Pulse, a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, during the early hours of Sunday. With 59 concertgoers losing their lives and another 155 injured, authorities are grappling with the aftermath of what is now the country's deadliest blaze in recent memory.

The fire ignited around 2:30 am amidst a performance by a local pop group. Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski suggested pyrotechnics might be the cause. Chaos ensued as attendees, predominantly young people, scrambled to escape. Families gather outside hospitals, anxiously seeking information about loved ones.

In the wake of the disaster, Health Minister Arben Taravari confirmed a wide-scale hospital effort, including international support offers. Investigations focus on the nightclub's licensing and safety measures. With condolences flowing from leaders, both local and international, the focus remains on preventing further such tragedies.

