Harsha Richhariya: From Kumbh Controversy to Sambhal's Cultural Call

Harsha Richhariya, a prominent influencer known for stirring debate during the Maha Kumbh, visited Sambhal to celebrate Holi Bhai Dooj, emphasizing the cultural significance of the city. Dubbed as the 'beautiful sadhvi,' Richhariya has clarified her non-affiliation as a sadhvi.

During her Sambhal visit, Richhariya highlighted the city's mentions in ancient texts and stopped by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's office. With a vast social media following, she sought to connect with Sambhal's 'sanatani' community amid recent tensions from last year's survey troubles.

Richhariya, vocal about Hindu rights, criticized political parties for not addressing past violence against Hindus, referencing her 'kattar Hindu' outlook. She linked the current political harmony around the ruling BJP with her advocacy efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)