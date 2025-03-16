Left Menu

Triple Joy: Lioness Neerja Welcomes Three Cubs at Etawah Lion Safari

At Etawah Lion Safari Park, a lioness named Neerja gave birth to three healthy cubs, boosting the park's lion population to 18. The births, carefully monitored by veterinarians, highlight the park's role as a significant Asiatic lion breeding center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A joyful addition was made to the Etawah Lion Safari Park's lion family when a lioness named Neerja gave birth to three healthy cubs, officials reported on Sunday. With this birth, the lion population in the park has gone up to 18.

Dr. Anil Kumar Patel, Director of the Safari Park, revealed that Neerja delivered her cubs at the Babbar Sher Breeding Center within a single hour. Both the lioness and her newborns are in good health, with their wellbeing continuously monitored.

Following a successful mating with Kanha, a Gujarat-origin male lion, during late 2024, Neerja's delivery was anticipated and coincided with the Holi festival, prompting the park to maintain high alert for a smooth delivery. A dedicated team, including veterinarians Dr. CN Bhua, Dr. Robin Singh Yadav, and Dr. Shailendra Singh, is overseeing the lioness and her cubs through CCTV for optimal care. Neerja's lineage, being native-born at the Safari in 2020, enhances the park's status as a crucial center for Asiatic lion breeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

