Triple Joy: Lioness Neerja Welcomes Three Cubs at Etawah Lion Safari

A joyful addition was made to the Etawah Lion Safari Park's lion family when a lioness named Neerja gave birth to three healthy cubs, officials reported on Sunday. With this birth, the lion population in the park has gone up to 18.

Dr. Anil Kumar Patel, Director of the Safari Park, revealed that Neerja delivered her cubs at the Babbar Sher Breeding Center within a single hour. Both the lioness and her newborns are in good health, with their wellbeing continuously monitored.

Following a successful mating with Kanha, a Gujarat-origin male lion, during late 2024, Neerja's delivery was anticipated and coincided with the Holi festival, prompting the park to maintain high alert for a smooth delivery. A dedicated team, including veterinarians Dr. CN Bhua, Dr. Robin Singh Yadav, and Dr. Shailendra Singh, is overseeing the lioness and her cubs through CCTV for optimal care. Neerja's lineage, being native-born at the Safari in 2020, enhances the park's status as a crucial center for Asiatic lion breeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)