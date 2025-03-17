Influencer-Orhan Awatramani Faces Legal Action for Alcohol Violation in Katra Hotel
Orhan Awatramani, a social media influencer, and seven others are facing legal action for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The police have registered an FIR against them for violating local laws and hurting public sentiments.
- Country:
- India
Orhan Awatramani, a social media influencer known as Orry, is among eight individuals booked by police for reportedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The incident has resulted in an FIR for violating local regulations and causing public distress.
The complaint, filed on March 15th, mentioned that hotel guests were found drinking alcohol on the premises, breaching the strict no-alcohol rule due to the hotel's proximity to the sacred site. Police have taken serious note of the incident.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police, led by SSP Reasi, Paramvir Singh, are actively seeking those involved to emphasize strict adherence to laws near religious sites. This reflects their commitment to maintaining public sentiment and religious sanctity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
