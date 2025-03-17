Left Menu

Nepal's Sagarmatha Sambad: Leading the Charge Against Climate Change in the Himalayas

The upcoming Sagarmatha Sambad, a global dialogue focusing on climate change in mountain regions, will be held in Kathmandu from May 16-18. This event will amplify Nepal's voice in international climate advocacy. Approximately 350 participants, including global leaders and experts, are expected to attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:37 IST
Nepal's Sagarmatha Sambad: Leading the Charge Against Climate Change in the Himalayas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is set to host the inaugural Sagarmatha Sambad, a high-profile dialogue centered on climate change, mountains, and humanity's future. Slated for May 16-18 in Kathmandu, the event aims to give Nepal a leading role in advocating for mountain countries in the global climate discourse.

Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai announced that the summit will attract heads of state, governmental figures, climate experts, and representatives from donor communities worldwide. Invitations have been dispatched through diplomatic channels, targeting key figures from the region and beyond.

The dialogue will focus on issues like climate justice and environmental compensation, spotlighting Nepal's climate vulnerability. Despite its minimal carbon emissions, Nepal will call for international acknowledgment and compensation for its environmental efforts, amid alarming projections about Himalayan glacier melt due to rising temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025