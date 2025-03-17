Nepal's Sagarmatha Sambad: Leading the Charge Against Climate Change in the Himalayas

Nepal is set to host the inaugural Sagarmatha Sambad, a high-profile dialogue centered on climate change, mountains, and humanity's future. Slated for May 16-18 in Kathmandu, the event aims to give Nepal a leading role in advocating for mountain countries in the global climate discourse.

Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai announced that the summit will attract heads of state, governmental figures, climate experts, and representatives from donor communities worldwide. Invitations have been dispatched through diplomatic channels, targeting key figures from the region and beyond.

The dialogue will focus on issues like climate justice and environmental compensation, spotlighting Nepal's climate vulnerability. Despite its minimal carbon emissions, Nepal will call for international acknowledgment and compensation for its environmental efforts, amid alarming projections about Himalayan glacier melt due to rising temperatures.

