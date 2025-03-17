Cheetah Conservation Milestone at Kuno National Park

Cheetah Gamini, along with her four cubs, has been released into the wilds of Kuno National Park, according to official reports. This recent release raises the park's wild cheetah population to 17, with 9 others in enclosures.

Known for its efforts in wildlife conservation, Kuno National Park has seen significant growth in its cheetah population as part of India's ambitious project to revitalize the species in the region. Gamini, a South African female cheetah, and her cubs now roam the Khajuri forest area, consequently enhancing the park's tourism appeal and offering visitors a chance to observe these majestic creatures.

The initiative, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began with the historic translocation of cheetahs from Namibia in 2022, followed by additional arrivals from South Africa. This project not only aims to restore cheetah populations but also to boost wildlife tourism, reflecting the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to these goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)