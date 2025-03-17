Tragedy Strikes in Jharkhand: Four Children Lost to Devastating Fire

In a heartrending incident, four children have tragically died in a fire near their home in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police confirmed. The calamity unfolded in Gitilipi village within the Jagannathpur police precinct around 11 am.

The victims, identified as five-year-olds Prince Chatar, Sahil Sinku, Bhumika Sundi and two-year-old Rohit Sundi, were playing when the haystack caught fire. Despite the villagers' immediate rescue attempts upon hearing their cries, the children were declared dead at the scene, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar to PTI.

A local villager, Birang Gagrai, recounted witnessing the tragedy as he approached a nearby well. Authorities have dispatched a team to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)