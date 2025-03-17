Left Menu

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Temple Inaugurated: Celebrating Swarajya and Legacy

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a temple dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, highlighting his fight for Swarajya. The temple, located in Thane, serves as a historical and educational hub, celebrating Shivaji's legacy. Fadnavis also addressed historical discourse surrounding monuments like Aurangzeb's tomb.

Updated: 17-03-2025 16:27 IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Temple Inaugurated: Celebrating Swarajya and Legacy
In a significant ceremony, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a temple dedicated to the revered Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Thane district. Lauding Shivaji's fight for Swarajya, Fadnavis emphasized his role in securing religious freedom and encouraged people to honor the historical legacy.

The temple, built by the Shivkranti Pratishthan Trust, highlights architectural elements inspired by Maratha forts. It spans 2,500 square feet and features murals depicting significant moments from Shivaji's reign, expected to attract tourists and historians alike.

During the event, Fadnavis addressed the ongoing discourse about protecting historical sites, such as Aurangzeb's tomb, underscoring its preservation as a matter of historical record and not glorification. Plans are also underway to propose 12 Shivaji forts as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

