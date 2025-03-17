Controversy Erupts Over Aurangzeb's Tomb in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that while it is the government's duty to preserve Aurangzeb's tomb as a protected site, it will not permit any efforts to exalt his legacy through 'mahima mandan'.

This statement arrives amid demands from Hindutva organizations advocating for the tomb's demolition, describing it as a 'symbol of pain and slavery'. Fadnavis reassured that its preservation is purely based on historical context rather than admiration.

The Chief Minister made these comments during the inauguration of a temple dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, underscoring that only Shivaji's legacy merits glorification. Parallelly, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged protests, calling for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave in Khuldabad.

