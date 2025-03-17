Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Aurangzeb's Tomb in Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis asserts protection of Aurangzeb's tomb due to its historic status but rejects glorification attempts. Hindutva groups demand demolition, labeling it a symbol of oppression. Fadnavis emphasizes commemorating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj instead. Protests by VHP highlight ongoing tensions over historical narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that while it is the government's duty to preserve Aurangzeb's tomb as a protected site, it will not permit any efforts to exalt his legacy through 'mahima mandan'.

This statement arrives amid demands from Hindutva organizations advocating for the tomb's demolition, describing it as a 'symbol of pain and slavery'. Fadnavis reassured that its preservation is purely based on historical context rather than admiration.

The Chief Minister made these comments during the inauguration of a temple dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, underscoring that only Shivaji's legacy merits glorification. Parallelly, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged protests, calling for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave in Khuldabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

