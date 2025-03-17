Controversy Erupts Over Aurangzeb's Tomb in Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis asserts protection of Aurangzeb's tomb due to its historic status but rejects glorification attempts. Hindutva groups demand demolition, labeling it a symbol of oppression. Fadnavis emphasizes commemorating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj instead. Protests by VHP highlight ongoing tensions over historical narratives.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that while it is the government's duty to preserve Aurangzeb's tomb as a protected site, it will not permit any efforts to exalt his legacy through 'mahima mandan'.
This statement arrives amid demands from Hindutva organizations advocating for the tomb's demolition, describing it as a 'symbol of pain and slavery'. Fadnavis reassured that its preservation is purely based on historical context rather than admiration.
The Chief Minister made these comments during the inauguration of a temple dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, underscoring that only Shivaji's legacy merits glorification. Parallelly, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged protests, calling for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave in Khuldabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aurangzeb
- Fadnavis
- Maharashtra
- tomb
- protests
- Hindutva
- Shivaji
- VHP
- Khuldabad
- glorification
ALSO READ
Protests, Politics, and Policy Shifts: Turbulent Times in the US
Protests Ignite in India Over U.S. Deportation of Illegal Immigrants
MP Congress Protests Against Minister's 'Begging' Remark
Kerala's Commitment: Highest Honorarium for ASHA Workers amid Protests
Punjab Revenue Officers Halt Land Registration Amid Protests