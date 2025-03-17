Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Ban on Neja Mela Honoring Historical Invader

The annual Neja Mela in Sambhal, held in memory of Salar Masud Ghazi, has been banned due to his controversial past as an invader. Tension persists in the district following last year's riots over the Shahi Jama Masjid. Authorities view the event as treasonous and have denied permission.

Updated: 17-03-2025 18:55 IST
The annual Neja Mela, traditionally held in Sambhal to honor Salar Masud Ghazi, has been officially banned by local authorities, sparking widespread controversy. The event, which commemorates a military commander associated with historic invasions, has been deemed inappropriate due to Ghazi's contentious legacy as an invader.

The decision was announced amid persistent unrest within the district, following violent clashes that erupted over a disputed survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. This dispute, in part, stems from allegations that the mosque's site was originally a Hindu temple, leading to tensions and fatalities last year.

Authorities, notably the Sambhal police and district administration, have articulated a firm stance against holding the fair, categorizing it as an act of treason. Members of the Neja Mela Committee sought to contest this decision, but local law enforcement reiterated that commemorating a figure associated with historical looting would not be sanctioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

