West Bengal Tourism Boom: Doubling Footfalls in Tourist Attractions

West Bengal has witnessed over 18 crore tourist visits in 2024-25, more than twice the number two years ago. Tourism Minister Indranil Sen attributes this surge to enhanced tourist spots and improved amenities. The state, treating tourism as an industry, is promoting unique attractions and improving facilities significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:04 IST
West Bengal has marked a significant surge in its tourism sector, with over 18 crore tourists visiting the state in the current financial year, doubling the figures from two years ago. The state's Tourism Minister Indranil Sen, addressing the assembly, emphasized the development of new tourist spots and enhancements in amenities as pivotal factors driving this growth.

The government has granted industry status to tourism, crafting destination-specific packages that highlight the uniqueness of each locale. Thousands of homestays have been introduced across West Bengal, which are under strict scrutiny to ensure guidelines are followed, enhancing the visitor experience.

Additionally, the renowned Durga Puja Carnival has become a global attraction, further boosting West Bengal's prominence on the international tourism map. In particular, the state is focusing on districts like Purulia and Bankura, capitalizing on their rich natural beauty to draw even more visitors.

Latest News

