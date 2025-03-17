Security Tightened at Aurangzeb's Tomb Amid Controversy

Heightened security measures have been put in place around the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The police response follows demands by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for the site's removal, citing Aurangzeb's role in the Maratha conflicts as reason enough for the controversial stance.

VHP's memorandum, which was submitted to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, argues that the tomb symbolizes 'pain and slavery,' exacerbating tensions. The group further blames Aurangzeb for atrocities against notable figures like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and for temple destructions in places like Kashi and Somnath.

In light of potential threats, authorities have enforced stringent visitor checks. Additional police forces, local personnel, and Home Guards have been deployed to maintain order. Meanwhile, local officials report a decline in visitor numbers, attributed to both the ongoing controversy and the observance of Ramzan.

