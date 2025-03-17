Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Florida: Reddy Family's Tale

Three members of a family from Telangana tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Florida, as reported by their family members. The victims include Pragathi Reddy, a woman software professional aged 35, her six-year-old son, and her 56-year-old mother-in-law.

The incident occurred when their car, driven by Pragathi's husband, collided with a truck driving on the wrong route, leading to the fatalities. Despite the tragedy, her husband and their eight-month-old grandson survived with injuries. Mr. Mohan Reddy, Pragathi's father, expressed profound grief as he shared details about the accident.

This unfortunate event unfolded while the family was returning home from a weekend outing. Mr. Reddy, also a former local body representative in Tekulapalli, intends to travel to the US to join his surviving family members and deal with the aftermath of this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)