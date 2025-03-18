Trump's Bold Move: Revamping the Kennedy Center

President Donald Trump visited the Kennedy Center on Monday to chair a board meeting and evaluate the institution he has been remodeling since his second term began. His leadership shake-up at the arts venue involves replacing the former board with loyalists in a bid to create a new artistic vision, something he termed as a 'Golden Age in Arts and Culture.'

The revamped board reflects Trump's discontent with what he sees as the Kennedy Center's liberal and 'woke' programming. Artists and critics have been vocal about their opposition, leading some either to cancel performances or speak out against Trump's influence. Trump, unfazed, stated aboard Air Force One, 'We have to straighten it out. It's not a good situation.'

Despite the ensuing controversy, Trump has outlined plans to 'improve' the Kennedy Center's offerings, hinting at significant changes to its upcoming artistic programming. This move comes as Trump has had a tense relationship with the iconic venue since his first term, notably skipping its historic annual honors ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)