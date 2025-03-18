Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Revamping the Kennedy Center

President Trump visits the Kennedy Center, where he has installed a new board of directors aligned with his vision for the arts. The move has sparked controversy, with some artists withdrawing in protest. Trump aims to reshape the center's programming, arguing it's too liberal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 00:52 IST
Trump's Bold Move: Revamping the Kennedy Center
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump visited the Kennedy Center on Monday to chair a board meeting and evaluate the institution he has been remodeling since his second term began. His leadership shake-up at the arts venue involves replacing the former board with loyalists in a bid to create a new artistic vision, something he termed as a 'Golden Age in Arts and Culture.'

The revamped board reflects Trump's discontent with what he sees as the Kennedy Center's liberal and 'woke' programming. Artists and critics have been vocal about their opposition, leading some either to cancel performances or speak out against Trump's influence. Trump, unfazed, stated aboard Air Force One, 'We have to straighten it out. It's not a good situation.'

Despite the ensuing controversy, Trump has outlined plans to 'improve' the Kennedy Center's offerings, hinting at significant changes to its upcoming artistic programming. This move comes as Trump has had a tense relationship with the iconic venue since his first term, notably skipping its historic annual honors ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025