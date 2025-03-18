Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Takeover of the Kennedy Center Sparks Cultural Clash

U.S. President Donald Trump assumed the role of chairman at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, threatening to close new additions he criticized and removing key figures from their roles. His shake-up has sparked controversy, with some artists canceling engagements in protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 02:57 IST
Trump's Controversial Takeover of the Kennedy Center Sparks Cultural Clash
President

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent visit to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts marked his first as the institution's self-appointed chairman. Trump issued warnings about potentially closing a costly new addition while describing the venue as being in significant disrepair.

Despite juggling major issues such as ongoing efforts to mediate Russia's war with Ukraine and restructuring U.S. governmental bodies, Trump made time for the Kennedy Center's board meeting. In his role as chair, he fired President Deborah Rutter, replacing her with Richard Grenell, and expressed concerns over the vision of former chair David Rubenstein.

Trump's sudden takeover hasn't been without controversy. The musical "Hamilton" canceled a scheduled run, denouncing the perceived purge of professional staff and events at the center under Trump's administration. Trump's disdain towards the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, was evident as he criticized the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025