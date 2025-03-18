Trump's Controversial Takeover of the Kennedy Center Sparks Cultural Clash

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent visit to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts marked his first as the institution's self-appointed chairman. Trump issued warnings about potentially closing a costly new addition while describing the venue as being in significant disrepair.

Despite juggling major issues such as ongoing efforts to mediate Russia's war with Ukraine and restructuring U.S. governmental bodies, Trump made time for the Kennedy Center's board meeting. In his role as chair, he fired President Deborah Rutter, replacing her with Richard Grenell, and expressed concerns over the vision of former chair David Rubenstein.

Trump's sudden takeover hasn't been without controversy. The musical "Hamilton" canceled a scheduled run, denouncing the perceived purge of professional staff and events at the center under Trump's administration. Trump's disdain towards the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, was evident as he criticized the decision.

