Payal Kapadia Triumphs at 2025 Asian Film Awards with Best Film Win

Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' triumphed at the 2025 Asian Film Awards, winning the Best Film award in Hong Kong. Shahana Goswami received the Best Actress award for 'Santosh', directed by Sandhya Suri. The event celebrated excellence in Asian cinema, highlighting significant achievements in filmmaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:02 IST
All We Imagine as Light (Photo/instagram/@payalkapadiafilms). Image Credit: ANI

Director Payal Kapadia celebrated a remarkable win at the 2025 Asian Film Awards, as her feature 'All We Imagine As Light' clinched the coveted Best Film award. The event, which spotlights outstanding achievements in Asian cinema, was held at Hong Kong's Xiqu Centre in the vibrant West Kowloon Cultural District.

The film was a standout against formidable rivals including 'Black Dog' from China, South Korea's 'Exhuma', Japan's 'Teki Cometh', and Hong Kong's 'Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In'. During her acceptance speech, Kapadia expressed gratitude to her lead actors, praising them as 'incredible artists and human beings' and dedicating her award to Hong Kong, a city of cinematic inspiration for her.

Featuring actors like Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, the film intricately portrays the lives of Prabha, a troubled nurse, and her roommate Anu, as they navigate emotional challenges in a coastal town. Meanwhile, Shahana Goswami earned the Best Actress honor for her performance in 'Santosh', a film by debut director Sandhya Suri, which also won the Best New Director award. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goswami celebrated her win as a personal triumph against under-confidence, while Suri's film explored themes of caste and corruption through its gripping narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

