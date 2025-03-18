Left Menu

Puducherry Government Embraces Tamil Language in Public Signage

Puducherry's government, led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, announces plans mandating shops to display names in Tamil, emphasizing respect for the language. During the assembly, it was decided that all government invitations would also include Tamil. Separately, a project to combat sea erosion with boulders along the coastline was discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:20 IST
In a significant move supporting the Tamil language, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced on Tuesday that the government would mandate all shops and establishments to display their names in Tamil. The decision came after a plea from Independent member G Nehru alias Kuppusamy during the Assembly's Zero Hour.

Rangasamy emphasized that strict instructions would be issued through circulars to ensure compliance, with no leniency tolerated. Additionally, all government department invitations would now include a Tamil version as a gesture of respect for the language, according to the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, during Question Hour, PWD and Fisheries Minister K Lakshminarayanan outlined plans for a Rs 1,000 crore project to combat sea erosion. The project involves placing boulders along Puducherry's 24-km coastline, with anticipated funding support from the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

