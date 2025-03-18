Blind German Singer Praised by Modi for Promoting Indian Culture

Blind German singer Cass Mae was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast for her soulful renditions of Hindu prayers and spiritual songs. Modi commended her remarkable contribution to promoting Indian culture globally.

The mention in 'Mann Ki Baat' brought Cass Mae extensive media attention and a personal meeting with Modi, which she described as transformative. Modi's acknowledgment of her work had a significant impact, with Mae commenting on his kindness and human touch.

Cass Mae, blind since birth and fluent in 12 languages, exemplifies a passionate commitment to Indian culture. Her efforts in showcasing the depth and diversity of India's heritage continue to bridge cultural gaps worldwide.

