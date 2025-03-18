Left Menu

Blind German Singer Praised by Modi for Promoting Indian Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Cass Mae, a blind German singer who gained attention after her soulful renditions of Hindu prayers. Her recognition by Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' transformed her life. Known for her love of Indian culture, Mae's efforts in promoting cultural exchange have been significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:25 IST
Blind German Singer Praised by Modi for Promoting Indian Culture
  • Country:
  • India

Blind German singer Cass Mae was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast for her soulful renditions of Hindu prayers and spiritual songs. Modi commended her remarkable contribution to promoting Indian culture globally.

The mention in 'Mann Ki Baat' brought Cass Mae extensive media attention and a personal meeting with Modi, which she described as transformative. Modi's acknowledgment of her work had a significant impact, with Mae commenting on his kindness and human touch.

Cass Mae, blind since birth and fluent in 12 languages, exemplifies a passionate commitment to Indian culture. Her efforts in showcasing the depth and diversity of India's heritage continue to bridge cultural gaps worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

